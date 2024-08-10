Raiders' Pierce Sounds Off On Team's Fall Camp Performance
The Las Vegas Raiders took to Costa Mesa, California, for fall camp with the goal of continuing to grow their identity under Coach Antonio Pierce. The word "identity" might be the most prevalent when it comes to the Raiders' offseason. Specifically in regard to Pierce's biggest goal.
Again, Pierce was asked what he wanted to instill in the Raiders on Wednesday. The answer was pretty much the same he had been preaching (and practicing) all offseason.
"Culture. Culture. Identity, who we are, get back to the roots, get back to [what] Mr. Davis 65 years ago started this bad boy with. Pride, poise -- I finish it with passion," Pierce said. "Playing the Raider way. Toughness, physicality. No apologies."
So, was training camp a success when it came to identity?
"We set the tone, we are building our identity on defense especially, same thing on offense," Pierce said. "The physicality and more importantly, the chemistry and the team bonding is what we wanted. The competition has been at a high."
Southern California is what made Pierce who he is. He grew up a Raiders fan. It shows in his daily mentality, how he exudes passion, and how he will lead. Pierce recently said that he doesn't take his position lightly. He just wants to win.
"I want to hopefully do something and be here and be consistent for this organization and put a product on the field that we are all proud of," he had said.
Pierce has built that "product" his way thus far. Spurning the selection of a quarterback to draft a generational tight end to add to the foundation of his offense. Drafting gritty, passionate football players that balance toughness with student-like tendencies. Signing Gardner Minshew to compete with Aidan O'Connell for the starting quarterback job. Signing Christian Wilkins to make one of the best defenses in the league even better.
Yet Pierce and his Raiders are widely overlooked. Even disrespected. It hasn't phased the coach. He credits his upbringing.
"It's the way I grew up in inner city Los Angeles. It's built me to go through adversity, deal with tough moments," Pierce said. "Have my back against the wall most of the time, being told what I can't do. It fits right along with the Raiders organization."
