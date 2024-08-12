Raiders' Pierce Wants Players to Play Hard All the Time, Not Just in Games
The Las Vegas Raiders, as a team, did not have the second half they wanted in their first preseason game on Saturday. For the most part, the Raiders struggled on both sides of the ball. With a lot of different players trying to make the roster, it was not a good first impression to show the coaches and staff.
On the other hand, there were some players that caught people's attention who have not necessarily done their best in training camp. Even though this is a good sight to see for the Raiders, it is not the way Pierce wants his players players to operate.
"There were a couple of guys that showed up yesterday, that have not been doing well at practice," Pierce said on Sunday. "And they put the pads on, and they played on a different level. But that is not pro football.
"Pro football is doing it in meeting rooms, the walk-throughs, and practice. That is the only way you build trust and accountability with that, with your teammates, and the coaches. You know, put you out there you are not gonna ever get the game. You do not do it right in practice. It is great that some of those guys did that yesterday in the game. But if you cannot do it throughout the week, you cannot trust them, put them out there on their own."
Pierce has made it clear what style of football he wants his players to play with. And if players cannot play to the standards Pierce has for the Raiders, they will not be on this final 53-man roster.
These players will have to show up in practice just as much as they do in the game, and vice versa. The Raiders will continue their preparation for the season now back in Las Vegas. Their second preseason will take place on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys.
This game will be very important for players trying to make the 53-man roster, as the Raiders will be cutting the number of players down after Saturday's contest.
