Raiders Players and Coaches Are Following Coach Pierce's Lead
Arguably, one of the most significant problems for the Las Vegas Raiders over the first half of last season was the lack of chemistry between the players and between the players and the coaches. While firing Josh McDaniels and elevating Coach Antonio Pierce to the head coaching position helped with that, more work still needed to be done in that category this offseason.
After the Raiders removed the interim tag from his title, Coach Pierce strategically added coaches with many years of experience to his coaching staff. One of those coaches was Raiders tight ends coach Luke Steckel. The veteran coach joined the Raiders’ coaching staff earlier this offseason.
Steckel said he did not know Coach Pierce beforehand but was eager for the opportunity to join the Silver and Black.
“Oh, absolutely,” Steckel said. “I mean, he's another guy. Like I said, how much time do we have? I didn't know AP prior to getting this job. We spent some time on the phone getting to know each other before I accepted the job and jumped at the opportunity. As soon as he offered, I didn't let him finish the sentence. I was all in. I can't say enough good things about him.”
Steckel noted Coach Pierce’s respectable playing career in the National Football League. However, Steckel also noted Coach Pierce’s ability to lead a football team. While unorthodox, the ability to command the respect of a locker room full of professional football players is something few coaches can do.
Steckel said players and coaches are all following Coach Pierce's lead.
“Obviously, he's got a storied career as a player,” he said. “He's an accomplished coach. His leadership, he's a leader of men, and I've heard him described that way by a number of people, but until you're in the building to see it firsthand, you probably don't truly appreciate it.
“But all of us, coaches, players, we're following his lead. He's the captain of this ship. And he's leading by example with his work ethic, with his attitude, with his approach, with his energy. And it's really been a blessing to work for him. Can't say enough good things about AP.”
