Raiders Players Share Which Games They Have Circled on the Schedule
The Las Vegas Raiders schedule was recently released. The schedule release allowed those in and around the organization to begin circling the games on the schedule they are looking forward to the most.
The Raiders have plenty of games to look forward to next season, most notably their games against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Black Friday. Their two games in Los Angeles and their road game against former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints will likely be intriguing, assuming Carr is the team’s starter that week.
As much as fans enjoy circling their favorite games on the calendar, the players themselves do as well. No matter how much they or their coaches may say all games are important, players naturally look forward to certain games more than others. Whether it is because the game's location is close to home for a player or they are facing a player or team they despise, the players are human and have begun circling the games on the schedule they are looking forward to the most.
Some Raiders were asked in a video posted on the club's social media accounts which games they most looked forward to. While some gave the politically correct answer and said they looked forward to all of them, others gave a little insight into what they are looking forward to the most.
Raiders defensive back Sam Webb is from outside of Kansas City. He’s naturally looking forward to facing the Chiefs twice a year.
“You already know," Webb said. "I’m from Kansas City, Missouri. That's twice [a year].”
Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, who played college football at USC, looks forward to the Raiders’ games in Los Angeles, especially the first one.
“I’d say the first game, in L.A.,” the defensive back said. “That's going to be fun. It's always fun in L.A.”
Raiders rookie running back Dylan Laube, a native of Westhampton, New York, is looking forward to the season's second game.
“I’d say Baltimore because that's close to home for me, but I would like any game,” Laube said.
Las Vegas is about to embark on what should be an exciting season for everyone involved. While everyone is looking forward to different games for different reasons, everyone is ready to see the Silver and Black build upon their success from the second half of last season.
