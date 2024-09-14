Raiders Preparing for Tall Task of Stopping Ravens' Rushing Attack
After slowing down the Los Angeles Chargers’ rushing attack for nearly the entire game last Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense faltered in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders defense gave up 176 rushing yards to the Chargers. The Raiders gave up 135 yards to running back J.K. Dobbins, the third most of any running back in the league in Week 1. However, of Dobbins’ 135 rushing yards, 61 came on one play. Overall, the Raiders did a solid job of stopping the Chargers on the ground.
The Raiders now travel east to face a team well known for running the ball with its running backs and its quarterback. Reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will undoubtedly test the Raiders’ defense in their weakest area: their run defense.
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said his defense is focused on doing a better job against the run this week.
"The majority of my focus right now is on Baltimore,” Graham said. “That's the beauty of having this press conference on Thursday. Thankfully, there's some carryover in terms of schematically. They have a dominant inside rusher. Again, we've got to do a good job with that; do better than we did last week.”
Graham noted that he spent many years coaching in the AFC and fully understands the brand of football the Ravens like to play on offense. He said the Raiders’ defense must be prepared for the many challenges the Ravens’ offense presents.
“They have a dynamic quarterback, so [it's the] second week in a row you're dealing with a dynamic quarterback,” Graham said. “A really good coach, whether it's the head coach, the offensive coordinator, they've really been successful in this league, been successful throughout their careers. And then the challenge of a really big, physical offensive line, that's Baltimore Ravens football.
“I mean, having been in the AFC a bulk of my career, we understand what that is, so you've got to be ready to go. They're going to bring a certain physicality, home opener. They've got the personnel to do it. It's reflective of the city, is reflective of ownership, it's reflective of the GM and also how Ozzie [Newsome] built it when he was the GM. So, I mean, it's a great challenge this week."
