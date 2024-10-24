Raiders Preparing to Face Mahomes, Chiefs Twice in a Month
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the best of luck this season and will not get better soon. The Raiders will face the Chiefs twice in about a month for the second consecutive season. While facing the Chiefs is always a difficult battle, it is even more challenging to face them twice in such a short period, two seasons in a row.
“Well, it's good–It's always better the second game,” said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce. “The first game you're looking at it, and you're looking at a team that's 6-0 and on a 12-game winning streak. And with all that being said, they're playing really good on defense, really good on special teams. The best part about it [is that] we're very familiar with this team.
Pierce acknowledged that many of the moves the Raiders made over the offseason were in an attempt to dethrone the Chiefs as kings of the AFC West. The Chiefs had won the division the previous eight consecutive seasons. While the Raiders and Chiefs are headed in entirely different directions, the Raiders are still the last team to beat the Chiefs in the previous 12 games, dating back to last season.
“Everything we do in the off-season and how we game plan, the staff we put together, roster we put together is to beat the Chiefs,” Pierce said. “I mean, they're the cream of the crop. So we've been studying the entire offseason, and obviously, the season goes on, injuries to both teams. Now you see the style of play and what they're doing.
“I mean, obviously, they've had some tremendous hits. That running back, looking at [Isiah] Pacheco, that's a big hit for them, but they still find a way to run the ball. They do it very creatively with either wide receivers or tight ends or whatever they come up with the ways to do it. So, it's always a challenge. It's always fun to look forward to playing Andy Reid."
The matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders has historically been among the best rivalries in the National Football League. That has not been the case in recent years, as the Chiefs have won 16 of the last 19 matchups. Kansas City is the cream of the crop in the NFL, and the Raiders hope to one day be there.
However, just as the Chiefs' success over the last decade has come primarily after they drafted quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Raiders must soon find their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, that likely means the Silver and Black’s 2-5 record will only worsen.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.