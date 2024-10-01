Raiders' Productively Tense Week Following Home Opener Pays Dividends
The Las Vegas Raiders bounced back from an ugly home opener against the Carolina Panthers to beat the Cleveland Browns and move to 2-2 on the season. The win over the Browns was a big win for many reasons.
The team’s performance against Carolina made their game against the Browns a must-win. However, the Raiders had to secure without many of its best players. Coach Antonio Pierce reflected upon the team’s last few days and weeks.
"Yeah, I mean, I addressed how tough it was. It was just disappointing,” Pierce said on Monday. “When you have a disappointing week, you can't recover until the next week, until you do something different and change it. And the good thing about it, I'm going to use what Robert Spillane said, and the word I said to start the week last week: I'm proud of the business decisions our team made because they made some really good ones last night.
“That was good business decisions, and to see them go out and really take pride in their body of work, and our staff keep everything close together and tight-knit was really a credit to what we've been building over this offseason and into the season. How satisfying? I don't want to be too happy because we want to stack wins. So, we won't sit there like we won the Super Bowl because we won a game, but we need to be consistent and put on winning performances each and every week."
The Raiders followed their win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 with an uninspiring performance at home in Week 3 against the Panthers. Pierce noted that while he had not had a chance to review the film, he plans to analyze the team’s preparation leading up to the Panthers game, compare it to the week of the Browns game, and make changes.
“I'm not there yet, just because we're still reviewing the film,” Pierce said. “But I’ll definitely look at the week between Baltimore and Carolina. We don't want to have that, so obviously not going to mimic that week, right? So, I'm going to look at some things differently, and whatever we could do to get the team going, that's my job to do."
