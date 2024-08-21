Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell Continues to Display Poise, Growth
Veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II will be the Las Vegas Raiders’ starting quarterback to start the season. Although second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell was not named the team’s starting quarterback, he said he plans to continue preparing as if he is, as the Raiders will likely need him to step up again at some point this season like he did last season.
“I think I’ll just try to prepare like I’m the starter every day,” O’Connell said after Tuesday's practice at Allegiant Stadium. “I know that sounds cliche, but that’s what I’m going to try to do. I know, obviously, what it takes to play. I got the great experience of playing last year. So, I’ll just try to support Gardner [Minshew] and be ready to go.
“I was in all three positions last year. I was the third-string, backup, and the starter. I know in each role what it takes. I’m just going to try my best and, like I said, support Gardner. Anything he needs from me, I’ll be there to help. I’ll try to help our team in any way I can.”
O’Connell feels that he and the offense are growing as they repeatedly see some of the same plays in Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy's scheme. O’Connell and the Raiders offense had a productive training camp. Still, the second-year quarterback feels that the Raiders offense still has work to do as the start of the season approaches.
“I think [I’m] definitely growing,” O’Connell said. “Not the best day today, in terms of execution, but I think as we see plays multiple times now and getting to re-go over stuff, I think it’s definitely helpful getting to bank repetitions in practice and during a few preseason games. It’s been a good camp. We’ve still got a few weeks to go. [We] still have a lot of work to do.”
The Raiders may have chosen a starting quarterback, but they have two dependable quarterbacks who can start games this season. After last season, when the Raiders played all three of the quarterbacks on the roster, with two of them not being viable options to get the team to the end of the season, the Raiders’ quarterback competition this offseason proves they are better off at the quarterback position than they were last season.
