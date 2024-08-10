Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell Enjoying OC Luke Getsy's Offense
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell is entering his second season in the National Football League but is already on his third offensive coordinator after he had an eventful rookie season in the league.
O’Connell started last season tucked firmly behind two veteran quarterbacks with much more expectations and experience than him. However, he ended the season as the team’s starting quarterback after proving to be the team’s best option at the position over the final nine games of the season.
Although O’Connell led the team to a 5-4 record over the second half of the season, the Raiders could have won a few more games with better player execution and a better offensive scheme and game plan. Those few games were the difference between the Raiders missing the playoffs and making the playoffs last season. The Raiders' offense undoubtedly held the team back last season. Some of the unit’s struggles were because of O’Connell’s inexperience, but most were beyond O’Connell’s control.
Coach Antonio Pierce and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham helped the Raiders' defense grow into one of the best in the league over the season's final nine games. However, they could not help the offense overcome its fatal flaws, which included being an outdated offense and an offense that lacked creativity.
Coach Pierce fully understood that if he hoped to have a successful first entire season as the team’s head coach, he would need to get help on the offensive side of the ball. He did so by adding Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy to the staff.
O’Connell said he has enjoyed his time with Getsy so far.
“I’ve really enjoyed it so far,” the second-year Raiders quarterback said. “Its a lot different than what I did last year. Obviously, this tree is successful around the NFL. It's been fun to hear him. During [Organized Team Activities,] it was just install as much as possible and kind of go out there and figure it out.
“Now, we’re seeing these plays for the second and third time. It’s been cool to see his ideas; him pull up clips from past teams and situations about how they’ve succeeded. It’s a super fun part to get to learn that part of it.
