Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell Has Been Putting in the Work This Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders will have one of the most exciting quarterback situations of the offseason. Second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell will compete against veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew for the starting position this season. While O’Connell played admirably over the second half of last season, after becoming the starter, he undoubtedly had areas that needed to be improved over the offseason.
O’Connell has spent the offseason getting bigger and stronger in efforts to deal with the rigors of an NFL season. After starting the season as the team’s third-string quarterback, O’Connell has had more of an opportunity this season to fully prepare like the team’s starting quarterback. He’s used the time to improve his game, specifically his ability to get the ball down the field.
"Yeah, I think I'm always trying to improve," O'Connell told reporters on Tuesday. "I'm definitely not known for over-the-top arm strength or anything like that, but I think you can make improvements, and you can get better. I think definitely trying to work this offseason to be functionally stronger but also understand my motion better, working with the quarterback coach, just a bunch of things that are important that I think go into playing quarterback. But yeah, I think I'm trying to improve on every aspect of the game, but throwing the football is definitely high on that list."
O'Connell is taking it all in stride as he enters his second season in the National Football League and battles for the starting position against a veteran quarterback with much more experience than him.
He said he has continued to prepare to the best of his capabilities.
"I think trying to continue that,” O’Connell said. “Trying to be grateful for where I am at. I get to play football for a living. I get to do it at a high level with a really cool organization that's bought into winning. And so, I'm trying to do my best to, like I said before, put my best foot forward. And I continue to say it, but find the balance of reflecting and being grateful for getting to the spot, but also trying to look ahead to hopefully win a lot more football games."
