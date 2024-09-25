Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell on the Team's Woes on Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders only converted three of their 11 third-down attempts and one of their three fourth-down attempts on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Most of the third-down attempts were third and longs, making matters worse for the struggling Raiders offense.
Raiders backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell replaced starter Gardner Minshew II on Sunday after the game had gotten out of hand. The second-year quarterback noted the offense’s inability to get into third-and-manageable situations and then convert as a significant issue.
“It was good to get out there, but I think there are things we have to work on and focus on,” O’Connell said after the game. “I think we were behind the sticks a good amount. So, when you are playing in third and long, it is hard to execute in this league. The percentages are really low, and so, I think we can do a better job of staying in front of the sticks, just being efficient in what we need to do.
“Communicate and make sure everyone is on the same page. We have the guys. We’ve done it before. Obviously, we did it last week. So, we know we can do it. We just have to do a better job of being consistent.”
The Raiders were coming off a huge road win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 and had an excellent chance to move to 2-1 on the season. They only needed to beat a reeling Panthers team, which had just announced a quarterback change a few days prior.
O’Connell did not hold back when speaking about the blowout loss.
“It sucks. Obviously, especially at home,” O’Connell said. “We wanted to take another step forward and hopefully get a win here, but we are going to bounce back. The good thing about football is there is always a game next week. So, we look forward to the game next week. We will watch this one, make corrections, and be ready to go.”
It is a long season, and most teams will have at least a terrible game or two at some point. Luckily for the Raiders, there is plenty to learn from their loss to Carolina and plenty of time to make the necessary adjustments to succeed.
