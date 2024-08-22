Raiders QB Minshew Looks to Work with Offense to Establish Its Identity
The Las Vegas Raiders struggled on offense all of last season.
The team’s struggles were primarily because the offense lacked a true identity. The Raiders’ offense rarely did anything right consistently, causing the unit to be the team’s downfall last season. This offseason, General Manager Tom Telesco and Coach Antonio Pierce did all they could to ensure that would not be the case again this upcoming season.
Along with adding a new offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, the Raiders added depth to essentially every position on the offense and conducted a competition for the team’s starting quarterback position. Veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II won the competition and will start the season under center for the Silver and Black. With the season just over two weeks away, Minshew explained his outlook entering the season.
“I think any time you step in there as a quarterback, whatever the situation, it's your team at that point, and you have to treat it like that,” Minshew said. “Coming in right now, I think we have a lot of stuff that we can work on. [We’re] really getting dialed in now, kind of getting the repetitions. Getting some good conversations with these guys and just figuring out our identity and what we’re going to look like.”
Minshew believes his role is to get and keep the offense rolling this season. He plans to do his best to get the ball to the team’s playmakers. He has confidence in the Raiders’ pass-catchers to get open. He plans to do his best to get them the ball as much as possible to keep the Raiders’ offense on track.
“I think my role in the offense is going to be to make good decisions,” Minshew said. “We have guys that are going to get open. Getting them the ball, playing point guard, and keeping us on track. I think we have the guys that can make our plays explosive, that can add on top of the play that is already there and really make it come to life. So, playing point guard out there, helping our team take care of the ball, and just trying to win any way possible.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.