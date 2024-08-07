Raiders QB Minshew's Confidence Has Been Noticeable at Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback competition has two quarterbacks with differing personalities and experiences in the National Football League.
Quarterback Aidan O’Connell may not be the most glamorous option as a team’s starting quarterback, but he did play well during the second half of last season, leading the team to a 5-4 record. He has grown tremendously this offseason.
Veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II joined the Raiders after nearly leading the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs last season, after starting the season as the backup quarterback to a younger, inexperienced quarterback. Minshew joined the Raiders, initially starting out in a similar position as he did with the Colts, but this time, he has a shot at being the team’s starting quarterback, which wasn’t the case for him at the start of last season in Indianapolis.
Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce said both players have displayed their unique personalities this offseason.
"Yeah, I mean, both guys got a little swag now,” Pierce said. “That's kind of cool, right? Aidan [O'Connell] didn't have so much last year, but he's kind of picked it up. And then with Gardner [Minshew], just his personality is so unique.”
After being drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Minshew is accustomed to being doubted and proving doubters wrong. He has had a much more productive career than most quarterbacks drafted in the sixth round. He has been a productive starter and a dependable backup, throwing for nearly 10,000 yards in five NFL seasons with three different teams. His vast experiences across the NFL have led to Minshew’s infectious drive to succeed.
Pierce has made it clear throughout the offseason that the Raiders have a legitimate quarterback competition. He noted a few traits Minshew possesses that make him a viable option for the team’s starting quarterback position.
“So free-spirited, but more importantly, a great teammate," Pierce said. "He loves to compete. His attitude, his purpose, each and every rep that he takes, you can see that there's a driven player there, that's always been an underdog. And that's a good thing for the Raiders because that carries over to the rest of our team, and guys feed off of it."
