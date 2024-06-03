Raiders Quarterbacks and Tight Ends Are Working Well Together
After a productive NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders unexpectedly acquired one of the best tight ends in college football history, Brock Bowers.
While most expected Bowers to be gone before the Raiders’ selection at No. 13, the Raiders couldn’t pass up on the talented pass-catcher. They will now add him to an offense that already contains a tight end that was highly touted coming out of college, Michael Mayer.
Along with the new additions on the field, the Raiders will also work hard this offseason to implement a new offensive scheme. Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy runs a very different offense than the one Las Vegas ran last season and has already begun installing it. The Raiders have used organized team activities to familiarize players with the new offense.
Raiders tight ends coach Luke Steckel said he can coach the talented tight ends as much as possible. Still, their ability to take direction from the team’s quarterbacks is arguably more critical than the coaching he provides. While coaches can help players with their technique and learning the offense, the quarterbacks throwing them the ball may have a different view on what the tight ends should do on a particular play.
“I think it's gone really well," Steckel said. "One thing I tell our tight ends is anything those guys in the red jerseys tell them, trumps, whatever I have to say. As long as they're on the same page with those guys, we're going to be all right at the end of the day.
"You can see those guys starting to build some camaraderie, the relationship in the pass game, quarterbacks explaining to our guys and the receivers, ‘Hey, here's what I'm expecting on this route or this pass concept.’ The tight ends and receivers communicating back to them, ‘Hey, here's the coverage look I saw.’"
Steckel believes the communication skills the players build in the offseason between each other will be vital moving forward.
“That communication is so critical. And at the end of the day, us coaches will never be out there taking a single snap, so whatever the quarterback sees or whatever the quarterback expects, okay, it's up to our other skill players to be on the same page with him," Steckel said. "I think they're taking good strides towards building that relationship.”
