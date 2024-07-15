Raiders Quietly Depending on WR Jakobi Meyers to Continue Producing at a High Level
One of the best moves Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders made last season was the addition of former New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The veteran wide receiver joined the Raiders after leading the New England Patriots in receiving yards for three consecutive seasons, with Cam Newton at the end of his career and an inexperienced Mac Jones as his quarterback.
A player leading any team in a statistical category for three consecutive seasons speaks volumes about that player’s talent, primarily when that player’s success largely depends on other players, like the quarterback and offensive line. Not only did Meyer accomplish that feat, he did so with subpar quarterbacks and on a team that had very few other notable receivers on the roster.
Meyers showed his potential immediately last season, as early as training camp when it was clear he would be a productive part of the offense. However, how a player practices only goes so far. Meyers followed up a productive offseason with a productive regular season, starting from the first game in which he finished with nearly 100 yards on nine receptions.
The veteran wide receiver would produce arguably the best season of his career, as he finished the season under 60 receiving yards from his career-high. Meyers came that close to registering his career-high in receiving yards, even though he missed a game with an injury. He likely would have reached that mark had he not missed that game last season.
His significance to the Raiders' offense may continue to be overlooked, as he complements arguably the best wide receiver in the National Football League. However, Meyers' significance cannot be understated, as he was undoubtedly one of the best parts of the Raiders' offense last season. As great as All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is, he benefits from having a formidable receiver like Meyers complimenting his skills.
Meyers only finished the season just over 300 receiving yards behind Adams. He did so while missing a game and while missing a game and while finishing the season with nearly 70 fewer targets than Adams did last season. Meyers may not be the most vocal guy on the team, as he lets his play do the talking for him. However, the Raiders quietly need Meyers to replicate the season he had last season if they hope to be successful this upcoming season.
