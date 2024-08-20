Raiders RB Alexander Mattison Eager to Take Advantage of All Opportunities
Alexander Mattison has an opportunity to be the most impactful addition from this past offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders. Coming into his sixth year in the National Football League, Mattison understands the process and what it takes to win a division championship and make a run in the playoffs.
Spending five seasons with The Minnesota Vikings beforehand, Mattison's experience grew with three games of playoff action under his belt. He was a valuable asset in his old offense, and this preseason, it looks like the Raiders are looking to do the same and figuring out as many ways to get Mattison the ball in his hands as possible.
Listed as a running back, Mattison will receive some handoffs, but with his elusiveness and speed, it looks like Las Vegas will want to use him in the passing game. In addition to the offense, Mattison also has provided some potential in the return game as well.
Through two games in the preseason, Mattison has carried the ball eight times for 30 yards, has one reception for six yards and has a kickoff return for 23 yards.
As the preseason concludes, roster cuts will open up even more opportunities for first-year Raider Mattison. Raider Nation is optimistic for No. 22 in the Silver and Black.
Last season, Mattison had career highs in rushing and receiving yards, accounting for 892 total yards throughout the 16 games he saw action in. The excitement for the addition of Mattison to this year's Raiders squad should go both ways for not only him but also Raiders coach Antonio Pierce. That is because this is not their first encounter.
Mattison was teammates with Pierce's son, DeAndre Pierce, back at Boise State University. So they had interactions years ago.
“He’s the same guy that I met back in college, just now in a different position, but same guy through and through, nothing but respect and love for him,” Mattison said of Pierce back in OTAs.
Respect and love are things Mattison already shows for his head coach, and if the veteran running back can continue to prove himself and take another step toward surpassing his last season's production on this year’s Raiders team, not only will Pierce think of him in the same light, but so will all of Raider Nation.
