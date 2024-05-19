Raiders RB Alexander Mattison Talks About his Play Style
With former Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs having departed in free agency, the Raiders needed to add depth to their running back room.
They have since done so, recently drafting former New Hampshire running back Dylan Laube and adding former Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison.
While third-year Raiders running back Zamir White is likely going to be Las Vegas' primary ball carrier, Mattison's role will still be crucial. Not only will he be able to share some reps with White, but he adds a veteran presence to the unit and could be key in Laube and even White's development.
Mattison told Mike Dixon of Vegas Sports Today that his play style is one of "violence."
"Downhill, fast and physical," Mattison said. "That's my running style and I always tell people it doesn't matter if you can catch me, it doesn't matter if you can beat my O-line in front of me, you still got to tackle me. So, that's why I try to pose my will on other defenders and make them pay if they get through and make them pay if they got to see me on the back end."
The Vikings drafted Mattison in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He would play five seasons in Minnesota, making 19 starts in 75 appearances. Mattison totaled 2,370 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in that time, while also adding 718 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
The veteran running back gave Las Vegas trouble when it fell 3-0 to Minnesota last season, as he rushed for 66 yards before going down with injury.
Raiders general manager Tom Telesco was high on Mattison when he discussed the new Raiders running back on the “2024 Raiders Free Agency Show” back in March.
“He’s a pretty well-rounded player,” Telesco said. “I mean, he’s 220 pounds, he runs physical and hard, he runs [with] like a little bit of a violent style to him. The scheme that we’re going to run, he ran this very similar first couple years at Minnesota, so he has some familiarity with that.
“And he can catch the ball in the backfield, which you have to do; this is a passing league, got to be able to get out and catch the ball in space. He’s still a pretty good athlete, despite his size. And it’s going to be a committee of three or four backs; he’ll be one of those kind of competing for carries."
