Raiders Refuse to Throw in the Towel After Subpar Performance
The Las Vegas Raiders have lost five of their last six games, including their current four-game losing streak. The Silver and Black suffered a loss Sunday, but after a solid performance that resulted in the loss, the team is returning to practice this week, determined to play.
“No, they were good. I mean, they were good for what you could be good for after a loss if that makes sense,” Pierce said. “ ... Get back to work. Like I told the guys today, man, we got to do this for another nine weeks and that's what we signed up for.
“So, it's not easy, it's tough. Don't like it. Wish it was easier. Wish we could come here with a smile and give you all the right answers, but we're still searching for the answers, and that's our job."
While Pierce’s outlook and stance on the situation at hand is admirable, the team is undoubtedly in need of mass changes either before the season is over or right after. The Raiders have been competitive in nearly every game they have played this season. Still, the offense’s inability to produce, and the number of turnovers the unit has, continues to put the defense in unfavorable positions.
This leads to the Raiders defense playing well for nearly the entire game but giving up one too many scores down the stretch. Nearly every loss for the Raiders this season has seen the defense play well for most of the game, only for the offense to not play well. The Raiders are not just losing; they are losing the same way weekly.
While the Raiders are still searching for answers, they may have found some in their loss in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson spent a couple of plays at center. The offense played one of its better game, but ultimately reverted to the same issues it has displayed all season.
This season has been filled with underperforming players at many positions. The Raiders are in desperate need of a talented quarterback and are all but sure to have one of the best picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Still, Pierce and the Raiders have no intention of turning their attention from the field to next season just yet.
