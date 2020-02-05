Raiders Give Richard 2-Year Extension

by Tom LaMarre

The Las Vegas Raiders reached agreement on a two-year contract extension with running back Jalen Richard, according to a post on Twitter by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday.

The 6-8, 205-pound Richard, a valuable backup to starter Josh Jacobs, was due to become a free agent.

“The #Raiders and RB Jalen Richard have agreed to terms on a contract extension that he’ll sign shortly,” Rapoport wrote in his post. “The third-down back was a pass-catching weapon out of the backfield. Now, he stays in the fold in Vegas.”

The 26-year-old Richard has been a productive receiver out of the backfield, catching 68 passes for 607 yards in 2018 and 36 for 323 yards last season.

While playing in all 16 games during his four seasons with the Raiders, Richard has made 160 catchers for 1,380 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 1,170 yards and three touchdowns on 233 carries.

Richard signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi in 2016 after rushing for 2,086 yards and 19 touchdowns, in addition to catching 83 passes for 675 yards and five touchdowns during a four-year college career.

As a senior, Richard rushed for 1,098 yards and 14 touchdowns, while catching 30 passes for 284 yards and two scores.