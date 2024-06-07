Raiders' Ricky Manning Jr. Believes a 'Big Year' is in Store For CB Jack Jones
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones took his opportunity and put himself on the map when he joined the club last season.
After his stint with the New England Patriots, Jones had to adjust to a new team and find where he fit in. And he certainly did.
Jones would make three starts for the Raiders down the stretch and was crucial during that span. Now, he needs to carry that momentum into this coming season.
Raiders cornerbacks coach Ricky Manning Jr. thinks he can.
"Jack's a character," Manning told reporters on Tuesday. "Love it. It's funny because me and my wife [are] always discussing he kind of looks like Nick Cannon to me. Everybody loves Nick Cannon, right? That's what Jack Jones is; everybody loves him. He's just a good character guy, he's hungry, but also, he believes in second chances and being able to be here and with people that care about you.
"So, I think it's going to be a big year for him because of those things, right? We're still working, we're still going, we're still grinding. That dude has some stuff in his legs that you just don't see. I'm watching drills and I'm like, 'He covered that 5 yards in like two steps.' So, he has some explosion stuff, he's a ball guy, which I love. I love guys that take away the ball. He can really do some special things. Once he locks in, he focuses, that dude can be pretty good."
Jones posted 25 tackles, one for loss, four passes defensed, and two pick-sixes last season. One of his pick-sixes came in the Raiders' Christmas Day win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The other was in Las Vegas' 63-point outing against another one of its division foes, the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jones could very well earn a starting job again this year. He now has the confidence to be an instrumental part of the defense, and he has the experience as well. Jones embodies the "Raider way" and has already become integral to this new-look team after just seven games with the club.
