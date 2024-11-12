Raiders' Rising Rookie Has Massive Bye Week News
The Las Vegas Raiders were on a bye week in Week 10. But that did not stop one Raider from stealing the headlines for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders 2024 second-round pick, interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson spent part of his bye week back at his alma mater, the University of Oregon.
Powers-Johnson was the 2023 Rimington Trophy award winner for being the most outstanding center in Division I football. He also earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors, Pro Football Focus All-American honors, as garnering recognition as an Associated Press first-team All-American. He was named first-team All-American by just about every authority.
Safe to say he was highly decorated during his time in Eugene.
Powers-Johnson was back at Autzen Stadium on Saturday Night to watch his Oregon Ducks. And the Ducks did not disappoint. The Ducks beat Maryland 39-18 with Powers-Johnson in attendance.
But that was not the highlight for Powers-Johnson during the bye week.
On Sunday, Powers-Johnson announced on X/Twitter that he and his girlfriend Kimmi Hance had got engaged. Powers-Johnson announcement came with photos and a caption that said "Future Powers-Johnson's."
Hance is a tennis player for the UCLA Bruins.
Powers-Johnson got congratulations from Raider Nation, teammates former and current, and friends once the announcement hit social media.
Powers-Johnson has quickly become a fan favorite with Raider Nation.
Once Powers-Johnson took over the guard position for the Raiders, the offensive line improved. He has played great as a rookie for the Silver and Black. He has also filled in at center for the Raiders and has also been solid at the position.
The Raiders got a steal in the 2nd round with Powers-Johnson. He has shown versatility on the offensive line in his first year with the team. Powers-Johnson is going to be a great building piece going forward.
Powers-Johnson and the Raiders are coming off the bye week and looking to turn things around in the second half.
The Raiders will try to get their first win since Week 4. The Raiders will travel to Miami in Week 11 to take on the Dolphins.
Something to watch going into Week 11 for the Raiders is if they will keep Powers-Johnson at center.
