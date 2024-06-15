Raiders' Rob Ryan Calls Maxx Crosby Best Defensive Player He Has Ever Witnessed
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was finally recognized as one of the league's best defensive players last season when he was named a Defensive Player of the Year finalist.
One of Crosby's coaches, Raiders defensive assistant coach Rob Ryan, has been around NFL defenses long enough to know what an all-timer looks like.
The former Raiders defensive coordinator believes he has that with Crosby.
"When you're talking about Maxx Crosby, you're talking about the best defensive player in the league," Ryan said on Wednesday. "Probably in the history that I've ever seen. Now, I've only been around 30 years, but I mean, he's that good. And then you add Christian Wilkins, who, arguably, is the best tackle in football, I mean, they're going to impact you. But the biggest thing is their work ethic stands out. Like, they are gym rats to the core. And you're talking about "old-school players," I mean, they really are. I mean, when I had [Warren] Sapp and [Derrick] Burgess, they were sacking the quarterback every other snap, we just weren't scoring much. But they're phenomenal. And they do set the tone."
Ryan also discussed the effect Crosby has on the rest of his teammates.
"Maxx makes everybody tougher," he said. "Maxx makes everybody better. Maxx makes everybody get tattoos. I mean, he's just a badass."
Crosby turned in his best season yet last year when he registered 90 tackles, a league-leading 23 for loss, 31 quarterback hits, 14.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery.
He was named to his first-ever Associated Press All-Pro team and third consecutive Pro Bowl.
For Crosby to receive the praise he did from Ryan, it speaks volumes. Ryan has 23 years of coaching experience at the NFL level, five of which were his years of serving as defensive coordinator for the Silver and Black. He also had a two-year stint as the Cleveland Browns' defensive coordinator, a two-year stint as defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys and a three-year stint as the New Orleans Saints' defensive coordinator.
Ryan is going into his third season as the Raiders' senior defensive assistant.
