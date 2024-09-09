Raiders' Robert Spillane Provides Defensive Spark Against Chargers
As the season opener's final second ticked off the game clock, the Las Vegas Raiders presented Raider Nation with an example of what this year’s football team might look like.
It was not the outcome that anyone in the organization wanted to see as far as the win-loss column goes, but player performances should indeed impact what is to come the rest of the season. Something that Raiders fans should be proud and excited about is the fact No. 41 Robert Spillane is on their team.
The defense started off great, keeping Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert off the field and limiting his offensive production. The Chargers did not score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. Spillane was a main factor in the defensive success this team had as he led all Raiders with 10 total tackles in Sunday's game, seven that were solo and three he assisted with.
Spillane had some great coverage moments and some big plays that do not show up on the state sheet. One of his ten tackles came on the first play of the second quarter. On third-and-5, Herbert found Ladd McConkey for a 4-yard gain in the middle of the field. Needing one yard for a new set of downs, he was stunned by Spillane, gaining no additional yardage.
That play was crucial because it was in the middle of the field, too far for a fourth-down field-goal attempt, which forced the Chargers to punt, keeping points off the scoreboard.
The Raiders' offense has great potential, but it just may take some time to get everyone on the same page. For the most part, the defense looked on the same page on Sunday and was the deciding factor on why Coach Antonio Pierce called things the way he did, like punting on fourth-and-1 instead of going for it late in the game.
“Punter [AJ Cole] had done a good job pinning those guys back," Pierce said. " ... Again, defense was the strength for the most part of the game.”
The defense had some first-game mistakes, like all teams in the National Football League do, but the unit also gave the Raiders a chance to win, and as a result of its group effort, Pierce was confident in the defense down the stretch.
Spillane led the way for the defense on Sunday and should be an important asset for every game throughout the season, flying around the field sideline to sideline and limiting opponents' positions and scoring opportunities.
