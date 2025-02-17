REPORT: Why Raiders and Top OL Stanley Make Great Pair
The Las Vegas Raiders have $95 million in cap space, per Spotrac, and plenty of needs.
Most have tied the Raiders to investing in a signal caller. But what about protecting that investment? Tyler Brooke of the 33rd Team recenlty proposed that the Raiders could build on an already solid offensive line by making a move for the Baltimore Ravens' All-Pro offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.
"If the Raiders are planning on making a run at a big-name quarterback this offseason, they need to surround him with a strong offensive line," wrote Brooke. "The Raiders actually did an impressive job finding OL value in the 2024 NFL Draft, finding a pair of starting-caliber players in Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze. Kolton Miller has been a mainstay at left tackle, but it might be time to find his replacement as he enters the final year of his contract coming off of one of his worst years as a pro, allowing 38 pressures and seven sacks. Stanley could come in on a long-term deal and be a significant upgrade at left tackle, protecting the blind side of whoever ends up being the Raiders' next quarterback.
"That's all dependent on how the new front office and coaching staff feel about Kolton Miller, but with $92 million in cap space to spend, a reliable starter like Stanley could be a great piece on that offensive line."
Dharya Sharma of The Sporting News praised the idea.
"If Stanley hits the open market, the Raiders should target the 30-year-old," wrote Sharma. "Stanley would be an upgrade over Miller and brings a ton of playoff experience to Las Vegas' offense. The former Notre Dame standout would be an ideal blindside protector for the franchise's next signal-caller. Spotrac and Pro Football Focus have similar contract projections for Stanley, as both believe the two-time Pro Bowler will land a contract worth $20.7 million annually over two years.
"The Raiders are projected to have $92 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, which is plenty of money to sign Stanley and address other needs on the roster. Overall, moving on Miller will be tough for the Raiders, but if general manager John Spytek can add Ronnie Stanley to the roster, he can't pass up the opportunity."
The Raiders' plans for Miller would be the biggest factor in such a move. Miller is the anchor of the offensive line currently and he carries a big presence in the locker room. Minority owner Tom Brady and GM John Spytek would have to treat the situation with the utmost care as to not harm the synergy of locker room and Pete Carroll's culture.
