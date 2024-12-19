Raiders Rookie Bowers Leading Way for Huge Accomplishment
The Las Vegas Raiders knew they were getting something when they took Brock Bowers in the first round, but they didn't realize how quickly his impact would change the landscape of the Raider's future. Already obtaining multiple accolades on his season, Bowers is on pace to set yet another.
According to NFL.com, Bowers is leading the way in Pro Bowl voting for all AFC tight ends and deserves to. With one of the best performances of any offensive power in the league, Bowers has deserved all the flowers the media has given him amidst the Raiders' disappointing season.
Bowers, on the season, is tied for fourth in all the NFL in receptions, with 90, and ranks eighth in receiving yards with 968, and has set the record for most receptions for a rookie tight end, previously held by Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta.
Among the Pro Bowl vote-getters, Bowers ranks tenth out of all the league players in votes received, with 85,166 since last reported by the NFL on their Instagram, you can see the other talented stars leading the way below.
Bowers has been a bright spark on a dim Las Vegas season, as the team is currently enduring a ten-game skid after dropping to the Atlanta Falcons in one of their worst offensive performances of the season. Even in that game, Bowers did not get a lot of attention, gaining three receptions to his season total and earning 35 more yards.
Bowers is also wildly on pace to take over for first place in another historical rookie season stat held by Mike Ditka. Bowers and the Raiders have a few games left on the season, and if the Raiders quarterbacks can find Bowers, they may be able to help him achieve another goal on his triumph of a season.
The 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has been an elite contributor since joining Las Vegas' squad, having the other 12 teams who took different players before him dread their decision given Bowers's season. The Raiders may be able to get one last victory on their season in Week 16 as Bowers and the Raiders take on the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars in an attempt to win number three.
