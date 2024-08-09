Raiders Rookie DB M.J. Devonshire on Biggest Differences Between College, NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders are now on the move again. Their time in Costa Mesa is over, and they now are getting ready for their first preseason game.
This will be a great challenge and opportunity for new players to show what they can do in a game to earn themselves a spot in the final 53-man roster. It will also be a showing for depth to see who wins position battles going into the regular season.
The Raiders defense' is the anchor of the team, with a lot of depth. One position that the Raiders could have added to in free agency was a cornerback, a veteran one that. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Las Vegas wanted to see what the young defensive players could do in training camp before that action was made.
So far, the young players of the Raiders have stepped up and shown they can play in the Raiders system.
One player who is making a case to make the 53-man roster is Raiders 2024 seventh-round draft pick M.J. Devonshire.
"I have improved a lot," Devonshire told reporters on the last day of training camp in Costa Mesa. "It is a lot harder to learn in two spots at one time. It is challenging mentally not only mentally but physically. So, learning how to be a pro on both inside and outside and learning different techniques. It has been challenging but it has definitely been a fun challenge."
Devonshire also talked about what has been the hardest transition to the NFL, as well as what he learned in college to help him prepare for his shot making the 53-man roster.
"The game speed," Devonshire said. "And not being able to be as handsy so far down the field. You know you got to learn how to win with your feet and trust your abilities. And Nate [Hobbs] tells me that everyday. Trust yourself and trust your abilities, so just working to trust my feet.
" ... Coach Collins, he taught me a lot. I text him a lot, all the time and be like you taught me a lot of good things at Pitt. Especially when it comes to like getting out here and pressing and different things. Like I hear things and be like, I heard that before. So, yes, it has given me a lot of game. I cannot thank Coach Collins enough."
