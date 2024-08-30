Raiders Rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson Has Been 'Positive' Despite Delay
Jackson Powers-Johnson has gone through the one experience you don't want to endure as a rookie, especially before even taking the field -- injury.
The Las Vegas Raiders' second-round pick from this year's NFL Draft was dealing with a shoulder injury over most of the offseason, only just recently joining the team for practice.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce gave an update on Thursday regarding whether or not the rookie guard will see the field Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
"I think that's still to be seen," Pierce said. "I mean, four practices, or so, five. Gotta get him in football shape."
It's essentially a worst-case scenario for a rookie -- missing out on crucial offseason reps. But Powers-Johnson has had the right attitude throughout it all.
"JPJ, he's been hurt, so we haven't seen too much of him, but he's stayed focused and been in the meeting room just absorbing everything," said Powers-Johnson's fellow offensive lineman, center Andre James, "and we're finally getting him back and seeing how he's doing. And he's been doing really good."
It's not easy to hold your head high under such circumstances, especially when you enter the league as one of the best prospects at your position. Powers-Johnson's approach has only reaffirmed the fact the Raiders made the right choice with their second-round pick.
"He's [Powers-Johnson] really positive with everything that he's gone through these last couple weeks, or months, I guess," James said. "And he's stayed positive through it all. And that's great. So, we're excited to get him back on the field and get him working and see how he grows."
Despite only having showcased less than a month's worth of on-field ability, Powers-Johnson is still showing he is exactly who the Raiders wanted when they picked him back in April.
"Powerful," Pierce said of the rookie. "From everything we saw in the draft. Everything we saw when we were scouting him and looking at him on film. I mean, he's powerful, strong, tough, good personality, fits that room, kind of lightens that room up. It's good to see that part.
"I think he's coming out of his shell even more. it's hard and difficult when you're not around your teammates, you're not there in the trenches with them, but having him at practice has been a plus. I mean, we talk about the depth at our O-line -- that was, I thought, a weakness last year for us. I think it's a strength for us. I feel really good about the guys that are backing up some of our starters."
