Raiders Rookie LB Eichenberg Projected to Receive Honorable Award
The Las Vegas Raiders quietly brought in one of the most talented draft classes in the NFL this offseason.
In Raiders general manager Tom Telesco's first offseason at the helm, the Silver and Black added eight rookie from the draft, three of whom -- tight end Brock Bowers, offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson and safety Tre Taylor -- received recognition as the best at their respective positions in their final collegiate seasons.
NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter recently projected Bowers and Powers-Johnson to make the 2024 All-Rookie Team. Defensively, he had another Raider rookie joining the club.
Reuter projected Raiders rookie linebacker Tommy Eichenberg to be one of the three linebackers to make the 2024 All-Rookie Team.
Here's what Reuter had to say about the 2023 Big Ten linebacker of the year:
"Eichenberg could earn snaps at middle linebacker for the Raiders, allowing Robert Spillane andDivine Deablo to play outside on early downs. The stout run defender is going to make a lot of tackles with Christian Wilkins, John Jenkins and others eating blocks in front of him. He might not spend a lot of time on the field in obvious passing situations, but considering the team ranked 21st against the run in 2023, the former Buckeye fills an important need."
The Raiders selected Eichenberg in the fifth round of this year's draft.
The former Ohio State linebacker comes off an impressive 2023 campaign with the Buckeyes, having posted 82 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 1.0 sacks and a forced fumble in just 10 games. The year prior, he recorded a career-best 120 tackles, 12.0 for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception and a touchdown. His 77 solo tackles that season led the Big Ten.
Here are the rest of defensive rookies Reuter projected to make the 2024 All-Rookie Team:
Edge: Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams
DT: Braden Fiske, Rams
DT: Byron Murphy II, Seattle Seahawks
Edge: Dallas Turner, Minnesota Vikings
LB: Junior Colson, Los Angeles Chargers
LB: Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers
CB: Terrion Arnold, Detroit Lions
CB: Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles
S: Javon Bullard, Packers
S: Cole Bishop, Buffalo Bills
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.