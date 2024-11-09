Raiders Rookie Nothing Short of Dominant in First Half of Season
Enough can be said about the Las Vegas Raiders production this season in a disappointed tone, but among all the problems the team has encountered, there has been a problem solver in this rookie.
Brock Bowers, the Raider's 13th overall in the 2024 NFL draft, has raised some eyebrows in the production level he has provided his team. Bowers has played in all nine games for the Raiders this season, averaging 64.5 receiving yards per game.
His production thus far has got him into rookie of the year conversations among fans on social media.
Bowers leads the team with 580 receiving yards, which has him 150 yards more than Jacobi Meyers, who is second in receiving yards at 430. Bowers receiving yard amount is good enough to rank him in the top 10 for receiving yards in the NFL.
He is the only Raider in the top 10 for any offensive categories.
The University of Georgia product proved that he was going to be a crucial part of any NFL team by looking at the numbers he put up for the Georgia Bulldogs between 2021-2023.
In 40 games, Bowers had 175 receptions, with 2,538 receiving yards, 26 receiving touchdowns, and averaged 63.5 receiving yards per game.
So far into his NFL career, he is averaging more receiving yards per game than he averaged in college, which is a good sign for the Raiders, knowing they have him under team control for the next four seasons with a fifth-year team option. You can learn more about Bowers' contract situation here.
According to ESPN, Bowers is currently projected for 108 receptions and over 1,000 receiving yards while averaging 10.2 yards per reception. Bowers will be looking to add to his number after the bye week has come and gone against the Miami Dolphins.
While the team's overall success has not been what was expected for this team, there are still some bright spots on this team that will be able to contribute to the future, such as Bowers.
The Raiders are in current contention for the first overall pick, which could see them add another young piece to their puzzle of future success.
