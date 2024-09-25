Raiders Rookie OL Talks NFL Debut
The Las Vegas Raiders got their first taste of rookie offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, who made his NFL debut in the Raiders' 36-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. Sidelined with an injury the first few weeks, Powers-Johnson took significant snaps and played well in Week 3.
Powers-Johnson did not get the start but was inserted into the offensive line late in the game at the right guard position in place of starter Dylan Parham. With experience at both right and left guard, head coach Antonio Pierce just wanted to ensure the rookie a productive amount of snaps.
“We’re just trying to get him on the field, and that might be a one-time deal; it might be going forward, but just trying to get him on the field," Pierce said regarding Powers-Johnson at right guard instead of left. "Again, just trying to find the best five offensive linemen with continuity and chemistry and obviously protect the quarterback and running football.”
The second-round pick out of Oregon totaled 21 snaps and allowed just one pressure in his debut, showing some promise at right guard, especially in pass protection. There is a lot to like from Powers-Johnson moving forward and he appreciated his first game in the Silver and Black.
“Yeah, it’s awesome to be out there," Powers-Johnson said. "Awesome to be out there in front of my parents, my girlfriend, and all my friends. It was great to do that but we need to get better.”
In the coming weeks, expect to see a heavier diet of Powers-Johnson at both guard positions, specifically on the right side after his impressive performance on Sunday afternoon. The Raiders hope that he can be a long-term starter and anchor for this offensive line in the coming years.
“Every day, I evaluate where I can be and where I can help this team," Powers-Johnson said. "I was drafted here, and with that becomes a huge thing I need to pay back, and every day, I’m going to work, stack brick by brick, and continue to get better. Wherever I can help in whatever way, that’s what I’m going to do.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook pageWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.