Raiders Run Game Must Improve, Or Winning Won't Continue
The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-1 after an impressive upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens on the road on Sunday.
Coach Antonio Pierce and his squad are now looking to their next opponent: the Carolina Panthers.
The Panthers' season could not be going worse. They are winless through two games and do not look the least bit competitive. They also had to bench quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall selection in last year’s draft, for the good of the team.
That shows you where they are as a franchise right now.
However, while the Raiders are riding high off of a good win, we need to throw some cold water on things for a minute.
This Raiders victory -- and long-term picture -- does not come without room for improvement. There are still plenty of things to clean up, and Pierce will tell you that firsthand.
At the top of that list should be the run game.
The Raiders have been largely ineffective at running the football through the first two games of the year. It is impressive that Gardner Minshew II was able to will Las Vegas to a victory despite having no run game to lean on.
Las Vegas ranks dead last in the league in rushing yards per game, at just 49.0 through two games. They are also last in EPA per rush, at -0.8, a statistic that determines how much value a team adds each time they run the football.
The next-worst team in EPA per rush, at -0.77, is the Carolina Panthers. That is an indictment of how poorly the Raiders have been running the football.
Zamir White has not gotten off to the start he hoped for. Through two games, he has 68 yards on 22 carries, averaging just above three yards per carry. A lot was expected of White as he took over as the lead back, but it has not materialized yet.
However, the formula is there to improve the Raiders’ run game. Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy put together good run games with the Chicago Bears, and he has the offensive line to bruise teams up front and give White running lanes.
The Raiders’ success in passing the football can also set up the run with draw plays. As teams respect the Raiders through the air, they will start to have opportunities to run the ball.
The Raiders are trying to build momentum as they look to win their second game of the season. Improving the run game will help them do that. If they don’t, things could get treacherous.
