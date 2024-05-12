Raiders Second-Round Pick Jackson Powers-Johnson is Where he Belongs
Not only did guard Jackson Powers-Johnson accomplish his dream of making it to the NFL, but he is doing so with a team he followed growing up -- the Las Vegas Raiders.
Powers-Johnson told reporters after his first practice of rookie minicamp on Friday that the experience is "humbling."
"First game I ever went to -- NFL game I went to -- was a Raiders game," Powers-Johnson said. "And there's just so much rich history of just people who are just absolutely nuts and just want to get after it. And that's how I play. So, I think it's just a great fit for me. And then also just, being able to put on these colors, put it on my helmet, put it on my chest is truly a dream come true. If you buy into the logo on the front, it's going to bless the name on the back. So, I'm just excited to play for the Raiders."
Powers-Johnson would further expand on his first taste of Raider nation at a young age.
"So they played the 49ers at the [Oakland] Coliseum, I believe," he said. "I was four or five years old; I think the Raiders won. ... I thought it was so cool that they were just like getting after it and cussing up a storm, and you love fans like those. You don't want fans that are quiet and sit back and drink their tea. No, you want fans that are ready to go. So, they embody what kind of physicality you want to play with."
Now, Powers-Johnson will be playing in front of those crowds on Sunday. His attitude and grit has already won over the fan base before even taking a snap.
"[I'm] excited to be a Raider, and yeah, I'm really excited," the rookie lineman said. "The Autumn Wind is a pirate. I love it."
The Raiders selected Powers-Johnson in the second round of this year's NFL Draft. He will play guard for Las Vegas but is more than capable of playing center, having won the 2023 Rimington Trophy as college football's best center.
