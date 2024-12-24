Raiders Should Address QB, but Give O'Connell Fair Shot
It’s no secret that addressing the quarterback position is the top priority for the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the 2025 offseason.
The Raiders have fallen well short of expectations in 2024, sitting at 3-12 and just outside the top five in the 2025 NFL Draft order. That record not currently giving them a high enough selection is a terrible combination for Raider Nation.
This also makes things difficult for General Manager Tom Telesco, who is in charge of improving the Raiders’ quarterback room. He has helped a team find a franchise quarterback before, so the team should trust him to make the right move.
While finding a quarterback by trade, free agency, or draft, the Raiders must consider Aidan O’Connell. The team has improved since he took the starting job back, consistent with his performance in the second half of the 2023 season.
O’Connell has earned the right to compete for the starting job in 2025.
In five starts in 2024, the second-year quarterback completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,156 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. This is not as statistically productive as his rookie season, but there have been good moments in his second season.
Gardner Minshew II started the season for the Raiders, and he was in and out of the lineup before breaking his collarbone. O’Connell and Desmond Ridder are Coach Antonio Pierce’s top options with the veteran out for the season. As long as O’Connell is healthy, he will remain the starter.
Compared to other Raiders quarterbacks, O'Connell is more comfortable and calm as the starter. He consistently moves the ball with accuracy and good decision-making. Minshew made more big plays but put the ball in harm’s way much more often.
If the Raiders do not view O’Connell as a long-term starter, he is, at the very least, a serviceable backup. His play over the last two seasons shows he deserves not only a spot on the roster but a shot at being the team’s starter.
O’Connell came out of nowhere last season and helped the Raiders improve. It has not gone that way in 2024, but he has done what he can to keep the team competitive.
That deserves to be rewarded.
