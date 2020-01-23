Raiders Sign CB Lawson to 1-Year Extension

by Tom LaMarre

The Las Vegas Raiders made their first official transaction under their new name, signing cornerback Nevin Lawson to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

Lawson joined the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent last season after playing five years with the Detroit Lions (2014-18). He was selected by the Lions out of Utah State in the fourth round (No. 133 overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The 28-year-old Lawson, who is from Jamaica, has started 59 of the 74 games he has played in his pro career tests and made 217 tackles (181 solo), one sack, 30 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

In his only postseason game with the Lions in 2016, he registered seven tackles, including five solo.

The 5-9, 190-pound Lawson played in 11 games, starting five for the Raiders last season, making 23 tackles, including 18 solo, and had five passes defensed.

Lawson appeared in 49 games in four years (2010-13) at Utah State and made 205 tackles, including 143 solo, had 9.5 tackles for losses, two sacks, six interceptions including one returned for a score, 34 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

As a senior in 2013, Lawson recorded 57 tackles, while breaking up 13 passes, and intercepting a career-high four interceptions, returning one 65 yards for a touchdown against Boise State. He was selected to the All-Mountain West Conference first team after earning second-team honors as a junior.