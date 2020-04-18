RaiderMaven
Raiders Sign Exclusive Rights FA Valoaga

Tom LaMarre

by Tom LaMarre

Defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga, an exclusive rights free agent, signed a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders on the final day he was eligible to do so.

The 6-6, 275-pound Valoaga was signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada-Las Vegas in 2017, spent the next season with the Miami Dolphins before signing with the San Francisco 49ers last year.

After being waived by the 49ers in December, he was claimed by the Raiders.

The 25-year-old Valoaga, who was born in Oxnard, Calif., where the Raiders held training camp when they were located in Los Angeles, has recorded seven tackles, one sack and one pass defensed in 13 NFL games.

Valoaga made 87 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 87 tackles for losses in 35 games over four seasons at UNLV.

The Raiders were pleased, for the most part, with rookie defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell last season, and also signed defensive end Carl Nassib, who was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, during free agency recently.

