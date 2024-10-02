Raiders', Star WR's Sticky Situation Raising Eyebrows
There has been a lot of noise within the Las Vegas Raiders organization recently. Instead of the exuberance of a big win against the Cleveland Browns (big for the situation -- the Raiders were handcuffed by injuries), there is now uncertainty over their future with wide receiver Davante Adams.
More and more it seems unlikely that Adams will remain part of the Silver and Black going forward. ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reported that league sources told NFL insider Adam Schefter the Raiders had reached out to teams about potentially trading the All-Pro wide receiver.
Recently, "The Pat McAfee Show" covered the drama. McAfee noted the strong market for a wide receiver.
"This Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders situation is brewing," McAfee said. "It is getting very, very loud. Davante Adams on with Kay Adams on 'Up and Adams.' He says his side, about how he hasn't talked to the organization. And then the news breakers, local news breakers, NFL cover, they're like hey, sources are telling us that Antonio Pierce liking that particular post that Davante Adams may have played his last snap for the Las Vegas Raiders is an indicator for how it is going behind the scenes where the Raiders have potentially even reached out to other teams that might be interested in a veteran wide receiver.
"This whole song and dance potentially happened during the offseason, but htey put it out and said Davante is one of our pillars, Maxx Crosby is one of our pillars. Now all of a sudden it is becoming kind of a story. And you have a lot of teams around the league looking for another weapon, especially with how the offenses have performed this particular season. ... Seems like you have a chance that Davante Adams is not a Raider going forward. ... We just had Aaron [Rodgers] on, just talked glowingly about Davante Adams, Davante spoke glowingly about him. ... Could be a great market for Davante and many other wide receivers."
Our Aidan Champion reported further on the Adams situation on Tuesday evening.
"We cannot confirm any details, but a source told Las Vegas Raiders on SI that the Raiders are not shopping Adams, but it would have to be 'a substantive offer to be considered,'" Champion wrote.
Adams has 1,000 receiving yards in each of the two seasons he has played in Las Vegas.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.