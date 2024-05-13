Raiders TE Brock Bowers is Looking Forward to Teaming Up with TE Michael Mayer
The Las Vegas Raiders made an unexpected selection with the No. 13 pick in the NFL Draft, selecting tight end Brock Bowers from Georgia. It was the first time in league history that five quarterbacks were selected within the first 10 picks. There were six quarterbacks drafted within the first 12 picks, tying an NFL record of quarterbacks selected within that frame.
The run on quarterbacks was historical and unexpected. It forced one of the best tight ends in college football history -- Brock Bowers -- to still be on the board when the Raiders were on the clock. Although the Raiders traded up in last year’s draft for tight end Michael Mayer, that was a different general manager and head coach.
Raiders general manager Tom Telesco made a critical decision independent of what the previous Raiders’ regime did last season, and the immediate future of the Raiders’ offense and organization may benefit significantly from it.
Las Vegas now has two of the best tight ends to enter the league in quite some time. It adds the two tight ends to an already talented receiving corps. Bowers said he’s excited to get to work with Mayer.
"Yeah, I think if you have two great tight ends, I think it's really hard to match that personnel wise in order to defend against the pass and the run,” Bowers said. “So, I think it makes it difficult for defensive personnel.
"I actually haven't seen him in the facility yet because they're kind of getting us all integrated and a bunch of stuff that wasn't too fun yesterday. Not football stuff, getting checked in, and all that. I'm excited to get to know him, hopefully starting next week."
Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly said while Bowers’ talent is undeniable, there won’t be any pressure on the rookie tight end to succeed individually. However, Kelly has high expectations for the Raiders’ trio of tight ends, especially Mayer and Bowers.
"There is by no means any pressure on him to come in and attain any numbers,” Kelly said. “We need him to come in, learn this system, get acclimated to this city, meet his teammates, learn how to work well with Michael Mayer, Harrison Bryant, Cole Fotheringham, and Zach Gentry, get to know those guys, and really learn the offense. But yeah, he's a fun piece to have because it's going to be interesting to see how defenses deploy when he's on the football field.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.