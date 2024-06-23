Raiders TE Coach Luke Steckel Continues to Learn from the Coaches Around Him
After being named the Las Vegas Raiders head coach earlier this offseason, Coach Antonio Pierce filled out his coaching staff with coaches who have many years of experience under their belts. One of those coaches was Tight Ends Coach Luke Steckel, who joined the Raiders earlier this offseason after spending time with new Raiders Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy with the Chicago Bears last season.
“I've been real fortunate in my career to work in every position room on offense,” Steckel said. “The offensive line was kind of the last one to check off on the list and got an opportunity to work in that room last year and it really is a different world. It's a different perspective. Those five big guys up front, the way they approach the game, and the reads and calls they have to make on every single play is a lot different from the skill positions, and I think it made me a better coach.
After spending time working with the Bears’ offensive line last season, Steckel says he’s excited for the opportunity to work in Las Vegas. He will take the lessons he’s learned over the last few seasons to help him in his new endeavor. Steckel credits Bears Offensive Line Coach Chris Morgan with helping make him a better coach.
“It expanded my vision of what offenses are looking to do to attack a defense, and it gave me a better appreciation for what those guys do up front,” Steckel said. “Chris Morgan is the offensive line coach in Chicago, and he's been in this league a long time and has a great reputation.
“I was very fortunate to learn under him for a year, and I hopefully can take what I learned last year and apply that to some of the stuff we do as tight ends in the run game, knowing how we help out in protection and where the o-line might have issues or where they need our help. It's really widened my perspective and given me a better appreciation for how everyone's tied together.”
In Las Vegas, Steckel coaches next to multiple coaches who have spent decades earning respect around the league, such as Assistant Coach Marvin Lewis. Steckel says Lewis’ reputation speaks for itself and that many younger coaches, such as himself, look to Lewis and the other more experienced coaches on the Raiders coaching staff for guidance.
“Talk about a guy who's just filled with so much wisdom and has been in this league and has so much experience,” Steckel said. “A lot of times you get the opportunity to ask them questions, and a lot of times you get the opportunity just to sit back and observe and just to watch the way he carries himself and how he's helped out everyone on the coaching staff from AP [Antonio Pierce] all the way down.”
“His presence in the building is definitely felt, and he's another guy whose reputation obviously precedes him. So, when he walks into this building, everyone is kind of watching him and following his example to some extent, and when he opens his mouth to say something, we're all listening. So, I've certainly learned a lot from Coach Lewis, and we're really grateful he's here.
