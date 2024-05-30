Raiders TE Michael Mayer is 'Eager to Learn'
Although the Las Vegas Raiders drafted tight end Brock Bowers in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft, they still have a young, talented tight end with lots of potential in Michael Mayer.
Raiders tight ends coach Luke Stockel appreciates Mayer’s qualities.
“Oh man, I mean, how much time you got? Mike Mayer has been outstanding,” Stockel told reporters on Wednesday. "Like, I cannot say enough good things about Mike Mayer. His professional approach for a guy that's only in his second year. He's got me and everyone else fooled. I mean, the leadership he's shown in the room, the energy he brings every day.
“He's an incredible teammate. He's encouraging his fellow teammates, his fellow tight ends, the entire offense. I mean, I can't say enough good things. He's been absolutely outstanding. I had really high expectations because of his reputation as a player and as a person before I got here, and he's exceeded all of those.
“I mean, if there's a fan club, I'm the president of the Mike Mayer fan club. He's been outstanding. It's been a real pleasure being able to coach him because he's eager to learn. As you mentioned, we're still all in this learning process. We're trying to lay the foundation right now in OTAs. You're not going to win any games in April or May, but you're building that foundation to win games.”
Last week, Mayer mentioned the new offense is easier to learn than last season’s system.
“Mike's been outstanding,” Steckel said. “I'm happy to hear that he finds it simpler. And I don't know what previous offenses he’s been in were like, but it's our job as coaches to make the complicated simple. So, if it's feeling simple to him, hopefully, that means us, as a coaching staff, are doing something right.
“But we're going to continue to build. Our installs are in the infancy stage right now. We're going to keep building on those, and there's a lot more of the playbook coming his way and coming all of our ways. But we got to get him processing, all our guys. The faster they can process, the faster they can play. And I've already seen some of those steps being taken, so excited about the progress Mike's made and the tight end room.”
