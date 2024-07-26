Raiders' Thayer Munford Jr. Will Only Get Better Going Against Maxx Crosby
Going against one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, Maxx Crosby, probably isn't much fun. But it will only benefit you in the long run.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr., a common starter on the offensive line last season, is looking to take on that full-time role this year. Fortunately for him, he gets to line up across Crosby in practice, which is the best preparation he could get in his endeavor to reach that goal of locking up the right tackle position.
"I told him [Munford], I'm coming for him every day," Crosby said at training camp on Wednesday. "He knows what it is. Jermaine [Eluemunor] had to work, do it every day, too, and every guy before that. So, he knows what I'm doing, he knows what type of energy and time I'm on, so he's got no choice. He's going to get better regardless, no matter what. If he wins a rep, I told him every single time, I'm going to say, 'good s---, but I'm coming right back,' and I'm going to try to embarrass him the next play.
"So, that's the only way you get better is by really competing. It's not buddy-buddy and things like that. [When] we're on the field, we're out there to compete and get better, so they know what they're going to get from me, and Thayer, he already knows what's coming for him every day, and I'm looking forward to that matchup and everybody else as well."
Being the competitor Crosby is, he knows that while he has a duty to make himself better, he also needs to help make his teammates better, and he is doing just that with munford.
Munford was selected by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. As a late-round pick, he has defied expectations and has made 14 starts for the Silver and Black throughout his first two seasons, including 10 last year.
This is a critical training camp for the third-year offensive tackle, but if Munford can learn to contain Crosby, he can do so against anyone in the league.
