Raiders to Add Notre Dame Coach to Staff

Notre Dame running backs coach Deland McCullough is being targeted to join Pete Carroll's staff with the Las Vegas Raiders, source tells @On3sports. @mattfreeman05_ first.



Has developed Jeremiyah Love, who rushed for 1,125 yards and 17 TDs in 2024.https://t.co/4tDz8xQiBA pic.twitter.com/8VvyS2Zj62