Raiders to Add Notre Dame Coach to Staff
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to turn the franchise around next season. The Raiders have made multiple moves so far this offseason to show that they are serious about finding stability for the team.
Raiders owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady have brought in Peter Carroll as the Silver and Black's new head coach. They have also brought in John Spytek as the new general manager.
Carroll has been busy filling out the rest of his stuff for next season.
Carroll is looking to add Notre Dame's running backs coach Deland McCullough to his staff. He is trying to bring McCullough back to the NFL to coach the Silver and Black. McCullough is coming off a successful season at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish made a lot of noise this season in college football and played in the National Championship Game.
McCullough has previously spent time with the University of Indiana where he served as associate head coach and running backs coach. He was also the run game coordinator at Southern California. And he started his college coaching career at the University of Miami-Ohio as a intern on offense, running backs, and special teams.
From 2018 to 2020 he spent his time in the NFL with the Raiders divisional rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs as their running backs coach, where we won a Super Bowl.
"The move itself isn’t a huge surprise. McCullough, one of the best running back coaches in the nation at any level, has had serious NFL interest since he returned to the college game in 2021," said Notre Dame Recruiting Analyst Matt Freeman.
"Notre Dame’s running backs have thrived under McCullough as Audric Estimè finished with 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2023, while Jeremiyah Love developed into one of the nation’s most explosive players at any position in 2024, running for 1,125 yards and 17 scores."
This addition to the Raiders staff can be a great one. McCullough is a veteran coach and is well known around the NFL and college football.
The Raiders struggled all last season trying to find a run game. McCullough will be a major upgrade at the coaching position of the running backs if the Raiders can land him next season.
