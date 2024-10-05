Raiders to Face Tough Broncos Pass Rush
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Denver Broncos tomorrow afternoon, looking to earn a winning record.
The vibes around this game are different than in the past. Las Vegas has owned this rivalry in the last four seasons, but the Broncos are starting to look improved under Coach Sean Payton.
One area they have looked excellent is their defensive unit. Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph has done a tremendous job repairing this unit after a disastrous start to the 2023 season.
The Broncos' defensive line does not have many stars, but several solid players are capable of repeatedly getting into the backfield.
The Raiders’ offensive line has been fluctuating this season due to injuries and Coach Antonio Pierce's need to shuffle in several different players. That will be the case again this week.
Right tackle Thayer Munford is out with an injury for the second straight game, so rookie third-round pick DJ Glaze will step in and start. Expect to see some Andrus Peat in the game, too.
Even without Baron Browning, the Broncos feature a solid group of defensive linemen who could cause problems for the Raiders’ offense.
The Broncos rank 12th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (110.5), a massive improvement from the 137.1 rushing yards per game they allowed in 2023.
Denver also has 16 sacks as a team, ranking second in the league only to the Minnesota Vikings, who have 17.
The Broncos do not have a Maxx Crosby or an Aidan Hutchinson-type player on their defensive line, but that has not mattered. Joseph knows how to put his players in the right positions to get to the quarterback.
The Broncos’ leading sack man is Jonathon Cooper, although he has just three sacks. However, Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, Dondrea Tillman and John Franklin-Meyers have two apiece.
Having five players capable of making a play on the quarterback is a luxury for a defense. Will the Raiders’ offensive line be ready?
The Raiders have not faced a pass rush group like this through their first four games. Pierce and Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy must find ways for this offense to keep those players away from Gardner Minshew so they can move the ball.
Otherwise, the winning streak against their AFC West rivals could end.
