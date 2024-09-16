Raiders' Top Rookie Was Dominant in Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders have themselves a tight end. In modern slang, generational rookie Brock Bowers could be referred to simply as "him" (a la the dude, stud, pick any other descriptor).
Bowers, against a stacked Baltimore Ravens defense in Week 2, was nothing short of dominant. He caught nine passes for 98 yards (a whopping 10.9 average). He did it on nine targets. Late in the third, it was his 27-yard reception that set up a touchdown to give the Raiders much-needed momentum.
After the game, quarterback Gardner Minshew II praised his star rookie target during the post-game press conference.
"Brock was ballin'," Minshew said.
Our Hondo Carpenter Sr., perhaps one of the staunchest advocates for the selection of Bowers with the first pick, lauded the performance.
"If you're going to talk about freaking outstanding, as you know, the Raiders did not go quarterback," Carpenter said. "They were stunned that Brock Bowers was there. I've been telling you since draft night -- a generational talent. He followed up a great first game with an even better second game."
In Bowers' debut, the jump from college to the professional ranks did not look like it was a transition. Six catches for 58 yards and a long of 26.
The 12-personnel set with Bowers and Mayer is just another wrinkle that the rookie brings to the team.
"The 12 personnel grouping was going to create some opportunities where they couldn't triple team Davante [Adams]," Carpenter said. "10 catches from [the Raiders'] tight ends, and it opened up the game and it created room for everybody else."
Bowers is the modern tight end, a fast route-runner in the mold of Travis Kelce (though Bowers will be a far-superior blocker and more physical), Sam La Porta, and others. Bowers is meant for the vertical game.
Last week, Coach Antonio Pierce said that he liked what he saw from Bowers, though it had more to do with his old-school tight end ability.
"I thought we saw just a glimpse of what it is," Pierce said. " ... What I really was excited about was him in the run game. I thought he had some really good examples of some blocks out there on their defensive ends, 52 and 97. But again, like any rookie, it's his first game. I think he felt like he left some yards out there as well. But it was good for him to get into the flow of the game, get his first couple catches, make some plays, move the chains for us, and again, just keep involving him into our game plan."
Bowers was involved more. He dominated.
Through two games, Bowers has 15 receptions for 156 yards.
