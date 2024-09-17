Raiders' Tre’von Moehrig's Impactful Presence Shown in Week 2 Victory
Tre’von Moehrig has had a great start to his 2024 campaign and has been a key difference-maker on this Las Vegas Raiders defense. Playing one of the most challenging positions on the field, Moehrig continues to shine in coverage and has also been a huge asset by coming up and making tackles as well.
One of the most important plays Moehrig made in the Raiders' upset win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday was not side-by-side with a Ravens wide receiver downfield or a booming tackle. Instead, it was a play where his athleticism and overall presence came up big time for the Raiders.
In the second quarter, with just over 6 minutes remaining in the first half, the Ravens faced a third-and-5 situation. Rolling to his right, reigning MVP Lamar Jackson looked for a quick out route. After seeing nothing open, he continued to roll out to the sideline; stride-for-stride, Moehrig continued to pursue Jackson by also maintaining his ground and not getting out of position.
This forced the Jackson to not tuck and run and instead force an incomplete pass out of bounds.
There is nothing on the stat sheet for that play besides a Jackson incomplete pass, but the fact Moehrig stayed balanced enough and showed patience by waiting to see what Jackson would do ultimately forced a fourth down. That play forced a field goal, but that field goal that could have ultimately been a touchdown drive is 4 important points taken away, especially when the game would be decided by a last-minute field goal.
Moehrig finished Sunday's game with six tackles, four of them being solo. He showed that he also is not scared to get dirty and put his head down against some of the league's most elite players as he took out Ravens running back Derrick Henry at the knees after an explosive run later in the game.
Moehrig wears No. 7 for the Silver and Black and can be seen all over the field when the Raiders' defense is on the field. As a safety, he spends most of his time making sure no offensive players are behind him, but his athleticism allows him to also come up and make plays or even blitz the quarterback, depending on the defensive play call.
So far in 2024, Moehrig has strung together nine tackles. While the year is still early, he looks to grow and continue to boost his game from season to season.
In 2022, he had 55 tackles; last season, that number was enhanced to 83. His role has more responsibilities than just making tackles, but Raider Nation should feel confident when Moehrig is in the area to make a play.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.