Raiders Today

Raiders' Unofficial Depth Chart for Week 2

The Las Vegas Raiders revealed their unofficial depth chart for their Week 2 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Aidan Champion

Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce watches from the sidelines in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce watches from the sidelines in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for a crucial Week 2 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, looking to avoid falling into an early 0-2 hole to start the 2024 season.

On Tuesday, the club released its unofficial depth chart for the contest. As was revealed by the Raiders last week, defensive end Malcolm Koonce is on Injured/Reserve.

Snowden was elevated to the active roster and started in Koonce's place in Week 1, but according to the updated depth chart, Janarius Robinson is slated to get the start in Week 2, with Snowden being a backup.

The Raiders will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers when they take on the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. Baltimore comes off a heartbreaking Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders' latest depth chart is as follows:

Offense

(First String)

WR Davante Adams

LT Kolton Miller

LG Cody Whitehair

C Andre James

RG Dylan Parham

RT Thayer Munford Jr.

TE Michael Mayer

TE Brock Bowers

WR Jakobi Meyers

QB Gardner Minshew II

RB Zamir White

(Second String)

WR Ramel Keyton

LT Andrus Peat

LG Jackson Powers-Johnson

RG Jordan Meredith

RT DJ Glaze

TE Harrison Bryant

WR Tre Tucker

QB Aidan O'Connell

RB Alexander Mattison

(Third String)

WR Tyreik McAllister

WR DJ Turner

RB Ameer Abdullah

(Fourth String)

RB Dylan Laube

Defense

(First String)

DE Maxx Crosby

DT John Jenkins

DT Christian Wilkins

DE Janarius Robinson

OLB Divine Deablo

MLB Robert Spillane

CB Nate Hobbs

CB Jakorian Bennett

CB Jack Jones

FS Tre'von Moehrig

SS Marcus Epps

(Second String)

DE Tyree Wilson

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

DT Adam Butler

DE Charles Snowden

OLB Luke Masterson

MLB Tommy Eichenberg

CB Decamerion Richardson

CB Darnay Holmes

FS Isaiah Pola-Mao

SS Chris Smith II

(Third String)

DT Jonah Laulu

OLB Kana'i Mauga

MLB Amari Burney

SS Thomas Harper

(Fourth String)

OLB Amari Gainer

Specialists

(First String)

P AJ Cole

K Daniel Carlson

H AJ Cole

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

KR Ameer Abdullah

PR Tre Tucker

(Second String)

KR Tyreik McAllister

KR Tyreik McAllister

(Third String)

KR Dylan Laube

PR Ameer Abdullah

(Fourth String)

KR DJ Turner

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published |Modified
Aidan Champion

AIDAN CHAMPION

Home/News