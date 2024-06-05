Raiders Veteran Safety Marcus Epps 'Plays a Clean Game'
Of all the moves the Las Vegas Raiders made last offseason, signing safety Marcus Epps was undoubtedly one of their most significant additions.
In his first year with the Silver and Black, Epps had one of the best seasons of his career. He quietly helped solidify the backend of the Raiders' defense with dependable play and provided valuable experience to an up-and-coming but young defense.
Although he has only been with the team briefly, Raiders safeties coach Gerald Alexander is already impressed with the veteran safety. Coach Alexander noted how clean of a game Epps plays.
"He plays a clean game, and what I mean by that is he does all the little things, right?" Alexander said on Tuesday. "First and foremost having a really good understanding of what his responsibility is, where he's supposed to be, having an understanding of how to move out there on the field, getting his alignment and his teammates in positions to also do the things that they need to do. That's what it comes down to, being a primary role of a communicator.”
Alexander said he and Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham trust Epps to make the right decisions on the field and help his teammates do the same. The safeties coach said some of Epps’ value cannot be measured on a stat sheet.
“And so, when you have that guy out there on the field as a coach, as a play caller, like PG [Patrick Graham], you trust that individual," Alexander said. "You trust that individual not only to get himself and his teammates and maybe even put us defensively in a better situation in regards to maybe some of the responsibilities we give him to audible out of certain plays and get us into other plays that we want to do from a game plan standpoint.
“So, when you have a guy like that out there on the field, it's really hard to take them off because you understand some of the value that he can give you that doesn't always reflect on the stat sheet. There's just a lot of things that he can do very well that allows us to be the defense that we want to become."
