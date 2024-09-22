Raiders vs. Chargers Live Game Thread
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders will play within the safe confines of Allegiant Stadium for the first time in the 2024 campaign, against the Carolina Panthers.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Raiders are riding high after a momentous upset victory against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, 26-23. The Silver and Black defense was dominant against one of the best offenses in the NFL, from top to bottom.
Offensively, the Raiders are looking to establish the run better than they have through the first two games of the season. Running backs Zamir White and Alex Mattison will get plenty of looks against the Panthers.
The Panthers are among the teams struggling the most this season, but the Raiders are approaching them as any opponent. The Panthers benched second-year first-round quarterback Bryce Young for veteran Andy Dalton.
