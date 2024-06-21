Raiders' Wide Receivers Making the Necessary Adjustments This Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders entered last season with one of the highest-paid offenses in the National Football League last season. A large part of the offense’s budget went toward its wide receivers. The Raiders have arguably the best wide receiver in the league in Davante Adams and secured a solid receiver in Jakobi Meyers to pair with Adams last offseason.
The Raiders again enter the season with one of the highest-paid wide receiving corps in the league. However, Wide Receivers Coach Edgar Bennett believes the culture Coach Antonio Pierce has helped bring to the Raiders’ locker room will help the team, specifically the wide receiver group.
Wide receivers are often known for only caring about the stats they achieve, but Bennett said the culture Coach Pierce has instilled in Las Vegas has helped make the receiving unit more team-focused.
“I really think is just more the culture that AP [Antonio Pierce] builds here where it's about a brotherhood,” Bennett said. “It's about us taking care of each other and holding each other accountable and being responsible to each other.
“And so, it's more of that than anything. I think guys buy into that. As far as the same way a linemen blocks, pass protection, and a receiver gets opened on the route, and the quarterback makes the correct throw. It all works together. It's 11 of us; without all the 11, none of us can be successful."
As the Raiders enter their first entire season under Pierce, they do so while implementing a new offense. It is an offense that has many more variables and creativity than the Raiders’ last offensive scheme. This presents its own set of challenges, but Bennett said the wide receivers are adjusting nicely.
"I think our guys are doing a great job,” Bennett said. “I think right now, this camp is important to continue to build on that chemistry. And then that's something that happens in the meeting rooms, and then obviously you get a chance to go out on the practice field, it certainly helps when you can kind of start working on the field. The more we can do that, the better."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.