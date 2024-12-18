Raiders Will Draft Long-Term Needs After Addressing FA
The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for an interesting offseason.
While there has not been much success on the field in the last few years, General Manager Tom Telesco and the Raiders could be well-positioned for success in the future.
With 11 2025 NFL Draft selections and the second-most projected cap space, the Raiders essentially have a blank slate going into this offseason. The endless possibilities are exciting for Raider Nation.
The Raiders have so many positions to address this offseason. With several defensive starters set to hit free agency and an emphasis on improving the offense, Telesco has his work cut out for him.
But how could the Raiders go about this offseason?
One way they could choose to do things is to find short-term, more immediate fixes through free agency and then long-term core pieces through the draft.
It depends on what positions the Raiders feel they must improve at in the shortest amount of time.
Cornerback could be one of those positions. The Raiders have plenty of young talent that they have developed in the last few years at that position, but having an experienced defensive back could round out that room.
A player like D.J. Reed of the New York Jets or Byron Murphy of the Minnesota Vikings could make sense in Las Vegas.
Safety is another position where the Raiders could need immediate production, and this crop of free-agent safeties features several talented players, including Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals and Jeremy Chinn of the Washington Commanders.
More long-term options could be available through the draft, especially at quarterback. If they land the No. 1 overall pick, they could have their first shot at taking either Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward.
If the Raiders want to add a young interior defensive lineman next to Christian Wilkins with Adam Butler and John Jenkins potentially on their way out, someone like Oregon’s Derrick Harmon or Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams could make sense.
If they make the right moves, the Raiders could feel close to competing for the postseason. They must be able to decide which positions they want to address right now and which ones they want to address for the future.
