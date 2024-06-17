Raiders Will Likely be Patient Signing More Free Agents
Every year, the Las Vegas Raiders seem to have one or two missing pieces away from having their ideal roster.
Most of the time, when this is the case, teams want to sign players that they think are best for the system they are trying to run. Sometimes, it works, and sometimes, it does not.
This offseason, the Raiders are taking a different route when it comes to filling in spots they have left on the defensive side of the ball.
In recent years, the Raiders have signed veteran players to fill the roles. Now, the new coaching staff will let the young guys get reps and see what they got in training camp before making any more free-agent signings. This will give way for rookies and other young Raiders to show they could pick up the scheme and roll with them.
The post-June 1 cuts helped the Raiders free up more money that they could spend if they wanted to or decided to sign any other free agents during or after training camp.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed how the Raiders will go about signing new free agents on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The best franchises develop, but the best franchises also know when, OK there is no more development here, we got to go get a stopgap free agent until we can draft somebody," Carpenter said. "Or go hire a free agent that is young on their second contract. I do not think there will will be any free agencies before Fourth of July. In fact, I am not saying there won't be, I am just saying I would be stunned if any free agent signed before the Fourth of July. That being said, maybe closer to camp -- at any position, just not DBs -- maybe closer to camp or into camp, after they get a look. First of all, if you are bringing in a veteran, it is a little bit easier for them to adjust than most people realize. That is just the reality of it. ... I do not think it is necessary. So, I think that is the balance that you have to have. I think the Raiders last year, may have panicked a little early and brought Marcus [Epps] in. I just think that this regime, they are watching a lot of film, they are looking at a lot, they are trusting Patrick Graham, Marvin Lewis."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.